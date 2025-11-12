Gary L. Mathies, age 69, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Gary was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 21, 1955, to Robert O. and Dorothy (Ehrman) Mathies.

He was a graduate of Ferdinand High School and a United States Army Veteran.

He retired from Hall Brothers, where he had been a truck driver for 25 years.

Surviving are three sons, Shaun (Kearsten) Mathies, French Lick, IN, Shane Mathies, and companion, Melissa McCoy Manship, Orleans, IN, and Shannon Mathies, Oolitic, IN, three grandchildren, Avery, Addison, and Myles, seven siblings, Randy (Barbara) Mathies, Huntingburg, IN, Jeannie (Lenny) Schepers, Jasper, IN, Kevin (Beth) Mathies, Huntingburg, IN, Brian (Kathi) Mathies, Jasper, IN, Brenda (Alan) Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, Diane (Garrett “Beaner”) Henke, Jasper, IN, and Scott Mathies, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Kurt Mathies, and a brother-in-law, Jim Wendholt.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Gary L. Mathies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Brookside Village and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their exceptional care for Gary.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

