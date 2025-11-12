On November 12, 2025, at 12:22 a.m. Deputy Michael Bates conducted a traffic stop on US 41 near County Road 400 South after he observed a Blue 2020 Nissan Sentra traveling 105 mph in a 60-mph zone. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Bates identified the driver as 21-year-old Joshua Waters of Chrisney, Indiana. After a brief investigation Deputy Bates placed Mr. Waters into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Detention Center where he was charged with Reckless Driving.



Princeton Officer Jackie Wood assisted in this investigation.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.