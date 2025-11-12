Thomas L. Blessinger, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2025, with family by his side in Houston, Texas.

Tom was born in Evansville, Indiana, on April 2, 1947, to Leon and Alma (Rasche) Blessinger. He married Deanna Deason on January 6, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1965 graduate of Jasper High School.

He served in the United States Navy as an E5 2nd class petty officer where he was stationed in New Port, Rhode Island for four years.

Fresh out of high school he began working for Kimball Electronics. He took a leave of absence for four years when he was in the Navy. When he returned, he went back to Kimball and worked there for 49 years.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #147.

Tom enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deanna Blessinger, four children: David Wayne Blessinger, Christopher Scott (Jessi) Blessinger, Terra (Sean) Waninger, and Chad Michael (Melissa) Blessinger, 10 grandchildren, sister, Carol Stein, and brother, James (Paula) Blessinger.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and brother, Robert Joseph Blessinger, who died in infancy.

A Memorial Mass for Thomas L. Blessinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at St Mary Cemetery in Tell City, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military rites at the back of church after the Mass.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.