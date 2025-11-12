The Dubois County Humane Society is celebrating a special new addition — its very first “catios.” The outdoor enclosures were built as part of a local Eagle Scout project led by Roman Peter, giving shelter cats the opportunity to safely enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.

The project was completed in memory of Janice Sermersheim, whose family contributed through donations and support. The Humane Society says the catios not only honor Janice’s love for animals but also help improve the quality of life for every cat awaiting adoption. Staff say the project perfectly reflects their mission of creating the best lives possible for the animals in their care.