Daviess Community Hospital is proud to welcome Allison Wininger, PA-C, to its Emergency Department team.

Wininger, a certified physician assistant, brings a unique blend of emergency medicine experience, compassion, and hometown values to her new role. Having grown up in southwestern Indiana, she understands the importance of providing exceptional care close to home — the very mission DCH embodies.

“Working in emergency medicine allows me to make an immediate, meaningful difference in someone’s life,” Wininger said. “I love the fast pace, the teamwork, and the opportunity to care for people in moments when they need us most. What drew me to Daviess Community Hospital is how much the providers here truly care about their patients and their community. It’s the kind of place where you’re not just a number — you’re a neighbor.”

Wininger earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Indiana State University and her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Exercise Science with a minor in Chemistry from Indiana University Bloomington. During her studies, she gained diverse clinical experience through rotations in family medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, and emergency care. Her professional path also includes service as a Physician Assistant at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, where she treated patients with a broad range of urgent and acute conditions in a busy emergency department.

Her early experiences in healthcare helped shape her patient-centered approach. Before becoming a PA, Wininger worked as a Patient Care Technician at Indiana University Health Hospital and as a Phlebotomist and Administrative Assistant at the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Bloomington. Those roles gave her insight into the full spectrum of patient care — from bedside support to laboratory processes and care coordination.

Now, as part of Daviess Community Hospital’s Emergency Department, Wininger joins a skilled team of physicians, advanced practice providers, and nurses who deliver round-the-clock, high-quality care to patients in crisis.

“Allison is a tremendous addition to our emergency medicine team,” said DCH Chief Nursing Officer Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, NE-BC. “She brings the perfect balance of clinical skill, compassion, and calm under pressure. Her commitment to patient care aligns perfectly with our values at DCH.”

Wininger’s passion for medicine is deeply rooted in her love for people and problem-solving. “Every patient comes in with a story,” she said. “Sometimes it’s an accident, sometimes an illness, and sometimes fear of the unknown. I believe listening is just as important as diagnosing. When you treat people with empathy and respect, they leave not only with medical answers but also with reassurance that they were cared for.”

In addition to her clinical training, Wininger holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), and the NIH Stroke Scale (NIHSS). She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Associates and the Indiana Academy of Physician Assistants.

Wininger said joining DCH feels like the ideal next step in her journey. “The sense of teamwork here is unmatched,” she said. “Everyone — from physicians to nurses to techs — works together toward one goal: providing the best possible care for every patient who walks through our doors.”

Her first day at Daviess Community Hospital was October 14.