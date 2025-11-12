Last week, students from Heritage Hills High School took part in the next chapter of their peer-support initiative as the school’s Natural Helpers gathered for a full-day team-building session.

During the interactive workshop, the group focused on developing communication and helping skills, learning how to offer support, make referrals, and build trust among classmates. The program is designed to equip students to assist their peers and foster a stronger sense of community within the school.

School leaders say the training helps create a more connected environment by encouraging leadership, empathy, and kindness. Heritage Hills commended its Natural Helpers for their continued dedication to making a positive difference on campus.

More information can be found on the Heritage Hills High School Facebook page.