The Jasper High School Student Council will host a fundraising night at Culver’s next week.

The event will take place on Monday, November 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a portion of all purchases during that time benefiting the JHS Student Council. Funds raised will go toward future school projects, student activities, and community service efforts organized by the council.

Students and community members are encouraged to stop by Culver’s in Jasper to show their support and enjoy a meal or dessert while helping local students make a positive impact.

For more information, visit Jasper High School’s official social media pages.