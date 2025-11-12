Late last week, two Perry Central teachers were recognized for their commitment to education with special funding from the Perry Central Education Foundation.

Michael Jarboe and Emily Schaefer were each awarded $250 Lightning Grants, which can be used toward any education-related expense of their choosing. The Lightning Grant program aims to reward teachers for their dedication and encourage innovative classroom efforts.

According to the foundation, the grants are part of an ongoing monthly initiative. Another drawing will be held later this month, with all classroom teachers who maintain perfect attendance eligible for selection.

The foundation continues to support Perry Central educators by providing resources that enhance the learning experience for students across the district.