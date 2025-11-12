The Gentryville Police Department has announced plans for its annual “Fill a Cop Car” event, an effort that benefits Neighbors Helping Neighbors, also known as the Little Yellow House in Gentryville.

The tradition, held each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, collects food and essential items to support local families in need. This year, with demand expected to be even higher, the department is partnering with the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department to help reach more residents.

Volunteers and officers will be stationed along Main Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 15 and Saturday, November 22.

All times listed are Central Standard Time.

Drivers can look for flashing lights as a sign of donation locations.

For more information, visit the Gentryville Police Department Facebook page.