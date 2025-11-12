The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is inviting applications for its annual scholarship supporting aspiring educators. The professional sorority, part of an international organization for women in education, offers both local and state-level awards to eligible college students.

Applicants must be attending an Indiana college or university and have applied for student teaching during the 2026–2027 academic year. Both male and female students are encouraged to apply. Completed applications must be submitted and postmarked by January 23, 2026.

Founded in 1947, Alpha Delta Kappa is dedicated to fostering professional growth, promoting educational excellence, and advancing service and global understanding among educators. The organization’s mission extends beyond the classroom, aiming to empower those committed to the teaching profession.

For additional details or to request an application, contact scholarship chairperson Brooke Elrod at 812-639-2404 or email brooke.kieffner@gmail.com.