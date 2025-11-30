On the morning of Saturday, November 29th, 2025, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a disturbance happening in the 9600 block of South County Road 900 East near Elberfeld.

Upon arriving at the scene Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies began an investigation into the disturbance by collecting statements and other evidence from the parties involved.

At the end of the investigation, 34-year-old, Donovan Whitney, of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, was booked into the Gibson County Detention Center on charges of Domestic Battery.