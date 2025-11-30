Claribel “Claire” Prueher, 53, of Bristow, passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Claire was born May 25, 1972 in the Philippines to Cezar and Violetta (Justiniani) Abiera. She married Roger Prueher on October 9, 2013 in Tell City. Claire was a Registered Nurse at Perry County Hospital. Claire worked as a nurse in many different countries.

She loved to sing and also preach in church. Claire loved to spread the good news of salvation through the word of Jesus Christ. Claire would often comment what a good life she had, battling cancer was a struggle, but she always looked forward to the resurrection, where God will change our bodies immortal.

Claire is survived by her husband, Roger Prueher of Bristow; brothers, Cezar Jr., Michael, Alex, and ThadeoAbiera; her sister, Maria Irene; numerous nieces and nephews.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rosario Pechon.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 3rd at 10:00 AM CT at 7th Day Adventist Church in Tell City.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 2nd at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-7:00 PM CT and also on Wednesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand has been entrusted with arrangements.