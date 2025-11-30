Timothy D. Ash, age 23, of Jasper, passed away at 1:53 p.m., Friday, November 28, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born March 16, 2002, in Jasper, to Christopher B. and Lisa (Jasper) Ash. Tim worked in the healthcare industry as a Certified Pharmacy Tech and C.N.A.; as well as being an event coordinator.

Timothy was a loving, passionate, and resilient man. Throughout his life, he fought many battles with strength and determination. He cherished time with his family, enjoyed sharing a drink with friends, and found joy in caring for his community through the healing work of medicine. He loved to travel, seek out new adventures, and bring people together whenever he could.

Timothy appreciated all kinds of music; and when he felt comfortable, he wasn’t afraid to turn it up and scream along at the top of his lungs. He was steadfast in his word, firm in his faith, and unwavering in the things he believed in.

Timothy deeply loved his family, his friends, and every person he cared for—often extending that compassion even to those whose names he didn’t know. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Our hearts will forever be marked by his presence, his strength, and his love. Go forever and always, Team Tim.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Calvin and Mary Jane Ash, and an uncle, Robert J. Jasper.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Ash of Jasper, Indiana; father, Christopher B. Ash of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; partner, Austin M. Taylor of Owensboro, Kentucky; four siblings, Brian G. (Alexzandrea) of Corydon, Indiana, C. Travis Ash of Madisonville, Kentucky, Allison L. (Zachary) Masterson of Jasper, Indiana and Izzabella J. Ash of Jasper, Indiana; maternal grandfather, Henry Jasper of St. Anthony, Indiana; maternal grandmother, Nancy Jasper of Huntingburg, Indiana; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Timothy D. Ash will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.S.T., (5:00 p.m., C.S.T.) on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1665 St. Charles Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Bishop Miguel Lopez will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m., E.S.T., (2:00-5:00 p.m., C.S.T.) on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery at a later date.

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com