The Paoli Police Department has received an $11,200 grant from the Smithville Charitable Foundation to help purchase 800 MHz in-car radios. According to the department, the funding moves the agency another step toward fully transitioning its fleet over to the updated radio system.

So far, Paoli Police have raised more than $48,000 in community donations and grant funding toward the project — all without tax dollars. Earlier this year, most of the raised funds were used to purchase and deploy new handheld 800 MHz radios. The department has since shifted focus to funding the in-car units.

Officials say installing mobile radios in patrol vehicles will improve signal strength and speed up response times during calls, including for off-duty officers traveling within the county. The department noted that off-duty personnel are still required to respond when near an emergency, and the improved communication capability can support faster lifesaving action.

This latest grant will allow Paoli Police to equip half of its fleet with the new in-car radios.

For more information, residents can visit the Paoli Police Department Facebook page.