On June 12, 2025, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that Conner B. Madsen, 19, of Dale, had allegedly raped and molested a child.

Indiana State Police conducted the investigation and submitted the findings to the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office. After reviewing the investigation, the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against Madsen, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Friday evening, October 31, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police stopped Madsen on State Road 62 in Saint Meinrad. Madsen was arrested without incident and was taken to the Spencer County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Conner B. Madsen, 19, Dale, IN

1. Rape – Level 3 Felony

2. Child Molesting – Level 3 Felony

3. Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

4. Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officers: Sergeant Teresa Vaal, Indiana State Police & ISP SWAT

Assisting Agency: Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office, and Spencer County EMS

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law