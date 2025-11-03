The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association is proud to present the third annual “Pink Friday” small business shopping event on Friday, November 21, 2025. This much-anticipated tradition continues to offer a joyful and meaningful alternative to the chaos of Black Friday, encouraging shoppers to #ShopSmallFirst while experiencing the charm of Downtown Jasper.

Unlike the big-box deals of Black Friday, Pink Friday focuses on what makes local businesses special — one-of-a-kind products, personalized service, and the authentic connections that strengthen our community.

Participating Downtown Jasper businesses will showcase exclusive Pink Friday “Shop Small First” window clings,signaling their involvement in this celebration of small-town shopping.

This year’s event will also include:

Holiday greenery from Green Thumb to help kickstart your decorating.

Shop & Sip from 5–7 PM, where participating shops will offer extended hours, sips, and festive experiences to wrap up the evening.

Mariah Schneider, President of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association shared her excitement:

“As President of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, I’m so proud to see how Pink Friday has grown into a tradition our community looks forward to each year. This year marks our third year hosting the event, and it’s incredible to watch the excitement and support continue to grow. Pink Friday is about more than just shopping — it’s about celebrating our small businesses, strengthening community connections, and creating a downtown experience that feels vibrant and welcoming. I’m grateful for our dedicated business owners and the customers who continue to show up and make events like this possible. I can’t wait to see Downtown Jasper buzzing with energy and holiday spirit once again.”

For a full list of participating stores, updates, and exclusive promotions, visit the Pink Friday in Downtown Jasper Facebook Event Page. Customers may also explore the official Pink Friday National website at www.shopthebestboutiques.com for an interactive map, gift guides, and more.

Save the date: Friday, November 21, 2025 – and join us in Downtown Jasper for Pink Friday + Shop & Sip as we kick off the holiday season together.