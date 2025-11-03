On Friday, October 31, 2025, at approximately 10:43 p.m., Trooper Noah Ewing and Trooper Nathan Teusch were patrolling the City of French lick near State Road 56 and State Road 145 when they stopped a Chevrolet SUV for having expired registration. Trooper Teusch spoke to the driver of the SUV, who identified himself as Zachery Edwards, 35, of Bloomington. During the interaction, Trooper Teusch recognized indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of a K-9.

Paoli Officer Dylan White and his K-9 partner arrived to assist Trooper Teusch. The K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the SUV and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Due to a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search and found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Edwards was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail without incident. While processing Edwards at the jail another bag of suspected methamphetamine was located on Edwards.

Zachery Edwards is preliminary charged with the following:

• Possession of Methamphetamine (With Enhancement for Possession in a Penal Facility) – Level 5 Felony

• Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

• Operating Vehicle Without Ever Receiving License – Class C Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Assisting in this incident was Paoli Police Department and K-9 partner.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.