Actors Community Theatre is now accepting applications for paid production staff positions for its upcoming Dinner Theatre presentation of This Murder Was Staged by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello. The performances are scheduled for March 26–28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. EST, and March 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Jasper Arts Center.

ACT is seeking to fill four positions: Director, Stage Manager, Sound/Light Operator, and Set Build Lead.

The Director oversees the full artistic and logistical execution of the show, including casting, scheduling, rehearsals, adhering to budget, and ensuring all production requirements are met.

The Stage Manager works directly with the Director to coordinate schedules and rehearsal space, serves as a key communication link between cast and Director, assists during rehearsals and performances, and handles day-to-day operational details as assigned.

The Sound/Light Operator analyzes production lighting needs, creates the lighting design, develops the lighting plot, programs all cues, and ensures the lighting plan is maintained throughout the run of the show. There are minimal sound requirements for this specific production.

The Set Build Lead works with the Director to execute the scenic design, ensures safety and facility guidelines are followed, maintains budget compliance, and coordinates volunteer assistance for set construction.

More information, including production team applications, is available at www.ActorsCommunityTheatre.com.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 3. Audition dates for This Murder Was Staged: Dinner Theatre Experience will be announced after the production team is finalized.