Vivian F. Petry, age 90, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 11:55 p.m., on Friday, October 31, 2025, at her daughter’s home in Ferdinand.

She was born October 1, 1935, in Crawford County, Indiana, to Cletus and Faye (Toney) Sturgeon; and married Raymond H. Petry on June 19, 1976. Vivian worked at Jasper Corporation, where she retired. She enjoyed gardening and cooking; and loved spending time with her family and pets. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond H. Petry who passed away on September 17, 2008; brother-in-law, Jim Henderson; step son-in-law, David Spencer; and step great-granddaughter, Emma.

She is survived by two children, Todd (Rikki) Edwards of Elko, Nevada and Teresa (Terry) Sherman of Ferdinand, Ind.; four step children, Judi Spencer of Huntingburg, Ind., Kara (Ray) Dotterweich of Chandler, Ind., Tracy Uppencamp of Dale, Ind. and Raymond Petry of St. Meinrad, Ind.; one sister, Charlotte Henderson of Arizona; two granddaughters, Stacy Merkley and Erica Richardson; ten step grandchildren, Laura, Eric, Jasmine, Brayden, Vinesa, Corde, Raymond, Leonard, Cole and Taylor; two great-grandsons, Izaiah and Joseph; by step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday.