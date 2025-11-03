The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office has selected the special 2025 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. Starting Monday, December 1, the post office will once again offer the picture postmark to cancel postage stamps on holiday mail.

About the Santa Claus Postmark

This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December, compared to just 13,000 pieces per month the rest of the year. The special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983. Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest.

Artist Information

This year’s design is by Christopher Scherer of Mariah Hill, Indiana. Christopher, the son of Ashley Begle and Josh Scherer, graduated from Heritage Hills High School and currently works at Schum Monuments.

How to Get the Holiday Postmark

Each year, patrons from around the world request the celebrated Santa Claus holiday postmark. Many drive into town to personally have their holiday mailings hand-canceled, while others request the special postmark by mail.

“The endearing Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for our town and contributes to the charm of the season,” says Postmaster Joshua Graham. “It is exciting to see the unique artwork each year, and it is an honor for this office to select an artist’s contribution and provide this service to the public.”

He advises anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines:

Allow at least a 2” x 4” space in the top right corner for the picture postmark.

Apply postage before bringing or mailing items to the post office.

To mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them—with postage already applied—in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to:

Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998.

Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998. The holiday postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24.

The picture postmark must be requested.

To ensure a clear postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (e.g., reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers).

There is no charge for postmarking; a limit of 50 hand-canceled picture postmarks per person per day applies.

Holiday Events

The town of Santa Claus will host a celebration of family fun during the first three weekends of December. Special events include Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, Writing a Letter to Santa, the Santa Claus Christmas Parade, and more.

For more information, see the 2025 Christmas Event Guide at SantaClausInd.org/Christmas-Event-Guide. Details about Christmas weekend deals and packages can be found at SantaClausInd.org/Packages.