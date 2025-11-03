Downtown Washington has earned statewide recognition for its historic preservation and community revitalization efforts. The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) honored Discover Downtown Washington with the Outstanding Collaborative Project Award as part of its 2025 Annual Awards.

Through broad collaboration, Discover Downtown Washington has strengthened the city’s historic downtown area with several notable projects. These include establishing a DORA district, launching the annual Christmas on Main celebration, starting a new Farmers Market in 2025, producing a large-scale postcard mural with artist Barb Stahl, and initiating a Façade Grant Program. The program leveraged $40,000 in public investment into more than $280,000 in private improvements, enhancing both the appearance and civic pride of Downtown Washington.

The award highlights how Washington’s focus on preserving its history and promoting community engagement has had a measurable impact. Local leaders say these initiatives not only celebrate the city’s heritage but also attract visitors and support small businesses.

Discover Downtown Washington joins other notable 2025 IHS award recipients, including historians, libraries, and cultural centers across Indiana, recognized for their efforts in education, preservation, and public engagement with the state’s history.

For more information, visit www.indianahistory.org or call (317) 232-1882.