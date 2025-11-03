Daniel E. Mann, age 69, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Timbers of Jasper surrounded by family.

Dan was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on July 31, 1956, to Linus and Eva Mae (Sendelweck) Mann. He married Darlene Buechler on April 8, 1978, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School. He then earned his Associate’s Degree from Ivy Tech University.

He was a craftsman for Meyer Custom Woodworking and Jasper Lumber.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, where he had been a Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of the Red Bud Cabin Committee at Lutheran Hills Church Camp.

Dan enjoyed woodworking, charity work, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Darlene Mann, Boone Twp., IN, two children, John (Tammy) Mann, Boone Twp, IN, and Stacy (Michael) Taber, Velpen, IN, five grandchildren, Sterling Kiefer, Cole Taber, Kaylee Jerrell, Lily Taber, and Danika Kiefer, five great grandchildren, Paisley, Brantley, Eva, Weston, and Raylynn, and one brother, Linus “Bud” (Lucy) Mann, Boone Twp., IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, two grandchildren, Eli and Isabell Taber, and two brothers, John Mann and an infant, David Mann.

A memorial service for Daniel E. Mann will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions can be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.