The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition is launching its Holiday Half Pot fundraiser, inviting the public to help support its efforts to protect children and assist families throughout seven counties in Southern Indiana. The seasonal raffle offers participants a chance to win half of the pot while helping fund services for children who are victims of maltreatment or witnesses to crime.

Tickets are available in four package levels — $5 for 1 ticket, $10 for 3 tickets, $20 for 15 tickets, and $40 for 40 tickets. The drawing is set for Wednesday, December 17th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern during a community open house. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Tickets may be purchased online at SWICACC.com/holiday-halfpot, from volunteers and board members, or in person at the Center on 5th. SWICACC encourages residents to follow its social media pages for updates throughout the fundraiser.

Funds raised will support forensic interviews, mental health services, medical care, and other support programs for children and families in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer counties. The coalition notes that every ticket purchased helps expand crucial resources and services aimed at keeping children safe.

For more information, contact Executive Director Tammy Lampert at 812-559-0490 or tammy@swicacc.com