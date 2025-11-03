On Friday, October 31, a hunter conducting a scouting expedition in the Lynnville area encountered human remains that he believed to be of a deceased individual. He promptly notified the authorities.

Detectives from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough search of the vicinity and successfully located the human remains. These remains were subsequently transported to the Vanderburgh County morgue for DNA analysis.

On Sunday, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Warrick County Coroner’s Office, and a Department of Homeland Security cadaver team conducted additional searches in the area. However, no further human remains were discovered.

Early this morning, the remains were positively identified as Zachary Carey, a 38-year-old man who had been missing from Evansville since 2023. His last known sighting was in the Lynnville area, where his remains were found.

Currently, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play in the circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation into Zachary Carey’s disappearance has been a collaborative effort between the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and the Warrick County Coroner’s office.