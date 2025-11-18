Dubois County Wreaths for veterans in association with Wreaths Across America, will hold a location coordinator meeting at 6 pm on Saturday, November 22nd at American Legion post 147 Jasper. The meeting is open to anyone interested in serving as a cemetery location coordinator or in sponsoring wreaths for the county’s veterans’ graves. This meeting will be about finalizing plans and coordinating the ceremonies. Wreaths will be ordered on Dec 1st deadline. Anyone interested in getting involved or wanting more information is welcome to attend.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide nonprofit that places wreaths on the graves of U.S. veterans each December as a way to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Local organizer Doyle Evans is leading efforts to establish the program in Dubois County and is encouraging volunteers and sponsors to attend the meeting to learn how to get involved.

Organizers say volunteers are needed to coordinate wreath placement at cemeteries across the county and to help with fundraising and event logistics in the weeks leading up to National Wreaths Across America Day in December. Those who cannot attend but want to learn more can visit the national organization’s website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.