Angie Steiner, Director of Service Excellence, Patient Satisfaction, and the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, presented at the HealthCare Service Excellence Conference, that took place November 10–12 in Galveston, Texas.

Her breakout session, titled “Implementation Coordinators Unite!”, focused on empowering hospital leaders to successfully plan, organize, and execute Service Excellence Initiatives™ that transform culture and elevate patient care.

Hosted by Custom Learning Systems, the annual HealthCare Service Excellence Conference celebrated its 25th anniversary this year under the theme “Imagine: Reimagining What’s Possible in Health Care.” The event drew healthcare leaders from across North America to share innovative strategies, inspiring keynotes, and best practices that advance the patient experience.

Steiner, a seasoned leader in patient experience and hospital culture transformation, brings more than two decades of expertise in healthcare leadership and service excellence. Her session provided a blueprint for success for Implementation Coordinators—the individuals responsible for driving organizational change in service culture across hospitals.

“Implementation Coordinators play a critical role in connecting staff engagement with patient outcomes,” Steiner said. “By investing in service excellence and empowering people at every level, hospitals can create lasting change and deliver truly five-star care.”

Her presentation drew from DCH’s successful Service Excellence model, which focuses on creating a positive, accountable, and patient-centered culture. Under Steiner’s leadership, Daviess Community Hospital has implemented a series of innovative programs to enhance both patient and employee experience, including:

Service Excellence Workshops attended by more than 80% of the workforce each year.

The OASIS Wellness Team Project, promoting staff well-being through initiatives such as Free Fruit Fridays.

The DO IT of the Month recognition program, which encourages cross-departmental problem-solving and celebrates creative, employee-driven solutions that improve patient care.

Balanced Coaching, AIDET (Acknowledge, Introduce, Duration, Explanation, Thank you), and WE CARE Standards, which reinforce communication excellence and compassionate service at every patient touchpoint.

These initiatives have helped DCH advance its goal of becoming both the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice in southwestern Indiana.

“Daviess Community Hospital continues to be a model for how smaller, community-based hospitals can lead in patient experience,” Steiner said. “By focusing on collaboration, consistency, and care, we’re proving that excellence isn’t about size—it’s about heart and commitment.”

Steiner’s work exemplifies DCH’s mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality care while fostering a culture where employees are engaged, valued, and empowered to make a difference.

“Angie’s leadership in Service Excellence has strengthened not only our hospital culture but our connection with the community we serve,” said Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, CEO of Daviess Community Hospital. “Her invitation to present on a national stage highlights the expertise and innovation happening right here at DCH.”