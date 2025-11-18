Singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson will take to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance stage as part of his The Red Horse Tour on Friday, March 27. Doors for this event will open at 7:00 PM, with the night’s music beginning at 8:00 PM.

A special presale for tickets is available with promo code VNEASTRA beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 20. Tickets are set for general sales to begin on Friday, November 21 at 11:00 AM. All tickets will be on sale for purchase at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets range from $25 for balcony seats to $30 for main level seating. Doors open at 7:00 PM.

Emerson has become a staple among folk and country music fans nationwide. He is celebrated for his honest tales of life on the road, heartbreak, and struggles of all sorts. His first LP, Fried Chicken & Evil Women, from 2019, established him as a refreshing voice in the modern country music landscape.

The Golden Crystal Kingdom is Emerson’s brilliant new album, which expands his scope into rock and roll territory. The album taps into the storied sounds of folk music gone electric, and it follows in the footsteps of artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Emerson retains his diamond-sharp storytelling while imbuing the work with freewheeling rock and roll aesthetic, creating an album as fun as his live shows and as cathartic as his previous work.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.