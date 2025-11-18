Bonnie (Baglan) DeCorrevont, age 65, formerly of Dubois, passed away on Sunday, November 16, at 4:05 p.m. in her home in Newburgh, Indiana, after a long fight with cancer.

She was born on March 5, 1960, to Carol Jean (Beckman) and Louis “Pete” Baglan. She married Scott DeCorrevont on May 14, 2014.

Bonnie had many passions in life, including gardening, flowers, refinishing furniture, decorating, and cooking for her family and friends. She loved hosting gatherings and cherished the time spent with loved ones. She owned and operated the Main Street Deli in Dubois for several years, a business that became one of her greatest joys. She also worked as a self-employed accountant, serving several businesses throughout her career. Above all, her greatest joys were her husband, daughter, grandchildren, and her dogs, Ozzie and Matilda.

She is survived by her husband, Scott DeCorrevont of Newburgh; daughter, Amanda Strotman of Dubois; stepdaughter, Tabby (Brian) Looney of Evansville; mother, Carol Jean “Jeannie” Cutshall of Dubois; and grandchildren, Maria and Brennan of Evansville. She is also survived by her siblings, Annette (Roger) Linne, Sherry (Curt) Breitwieser, Randy (Denise) Baglan, and Tammy Peek, all of Dubois; Kurt (Sheila) Baglan of Jasper; Jeremy Baglan of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Preceding her in death were her father, Louis “Pete” Baglan; stepfather, Leroy Cutshall; and one brother, Jeff Baglan.

Bonnie’s wishes were to be cremated for her final journey. A memorial service will be held at a later date.