The Jasper City Hall, Street Departments, and all Utilities Administrative Offices are set to be closed on Wednesday, December 24th, 2025, and Thursday, December 25th, 2025, for Christmas, as well as on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, and Thursday, January 1st, 2026 for New Year’s.

Trash and recycling pickups during these closures will be moved to alternative dates as follows:

Trash and regular recycling pickup originally set for Wednesday, December 24th, 2025, will be moved to Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025

Trash and regular recycling pickup originally set for Thursday, December 25th, 2025, will be moved to Friday, December 26th, 2025

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup originally set for Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, will be moved to Tuesday, December 30th, 2025

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup originally set for Thursday, January 1st, 2026, will be moved to Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the weeks will be on the regular schedule. The city advises residents to place trash and recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, and Saturday, January 3rd, 2026.