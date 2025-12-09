Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten registration dates for the 2026-2027 school year at Jasper Elementary and Ireland Elementary School have been announced.



Kindergarten registration will open on January 12th, 2026. Students must be 5 years old on or before August 1st, 2026, to register.

Online registration is a two-step process. First complete the SignUp Genius link to select a time to come to the school on February 4th, 2026, then complete the PowerSchool Link to be enrolled in their database. Both links will become available on January 12th, 2026.

Current Pre-Kindergarten students at GJCS do not need to complete enrollment, as they are already in their system and will complete a readiness assessment at school.

Pre-Kindergarten registration will open on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026. Students must be 4 years old on or before August 1st, 2026, to enroll.

Spots are limited and will be filled in order of when registration forms are completed.

Enrollment can be made at the respective school’s JotForm below. While the links are currently available, they will not go live until 6 PM on January 13th, 2026.

Ireland Elementary School Pre-Kindergarten enrollment: https://form.jotform.com/253287184450157

Jasper Elementary School Pre-Kindergarten enrollment: https://form.jotform.com/253164490065153