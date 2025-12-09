Latest News

Deacon Khaing Thu of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN, is congratulated by Fr. Denis Robinson, OSB, president-rector of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, after receiving his diploma during commencement on December 5, 2025, in the Archabbey Church.

18 Graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology were awarded Master of Divinity degrees at the commencement ceremony in the Archabbey Church on December 5th, 2025.

Those receiving Master of Divinity degrees were:

  • Diocese of Birmingham, AL
    • John Gardiner
  • Diocese of Mobile, AL
    • Deacon Joseph Gaten Armstrong
  • Diocese of Little Rock, AR
    • Deacon Christopher Elser
    • Deacon Duwan Booker
    • Deacon Joseph Nguyen
    • Deacon Quinton Thomas
    • Deacon Tuan Do
  • Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN
    • Kristofer Garlitch
    • Deacon Khaing Thu
    • Deacon Samuel Hansen
    • Deacon Timothy Khuishing
  • Diocese of Lexington, KY
    • Deacon Matthew Smyser
  • Archdiocese of Louisville, KY
    • Deacon Evrard Muhoza
  • Diocese of Manchester, NH
    • Guillaume Temkkit
  • Diocese of Tulsa, OK
    • Stephen Matthew McClain
    • Deacon Adrian Meneses Duarte
  • Diocese of Memphis, TN
    • Felix Pesce
  • Diocese of Knoxville, TN
    • Deacon Daniel Cooper

The mission of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is the initial and ongoing formation of priests, permanent deacons, and laity to minister together effectively in the service and evangelization of the Roman Catholic Church and the world.

Deacon Quinton Thomas of the Diocese of Little Rock, AR, congratulates his classmates after commencement on December 5, 2025, in the Archabbey Church.
