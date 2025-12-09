Deacon Khaing Thu of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN, is congratulated by Fr. Denis Robinson, OSB, president-rector of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, after receiving his diploma during commencement on December 5, 2025, in the Archabbey Church.

18 Graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology were awarded Master of Divinity degrees at the commencement ceremony in the Archabbey Church on December 5th, 2025.

Those receiving Master of Divinity degrees were:

Diocese of Birmingham, AL John Gardiner



Diocese of Mobile, AL Deacon Joseph Gaten Armstrong



Diocese of Little Rock, AR Deacon Christopher Elser Deacon Duwan Booker Deacon Joseph Nguyen Deacon Quinton Thomas Deacon Tuan Do



Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN Kristofer Garlitch Deacon Khaing Thu Deacon Samuel Hansen Deacon Timothy Khuishing



Diocese of Lexington, KY Deacon Matthew Smyser



Archdiocese of Louisville, KY Deacon Evrard Muhoza



Diocese of Manchester, NH Guillaume Temkkit



Diocese of Tulsa, OK Stephen Matthew McClain Deacon Adrian Meneses Duarte



Diocese of Memphis, TN Felix Pesce



Diocese of Knoxville, TN Deacon Daniel Cooper



