Many communities across Indiana will be receiving a total $100 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

Communities in the local area who received grants include:

Cannelton – $94,523.60

Crawford County – $848,140

Dale – $322,820.16

Daviess County – $1 million

Dubois County – $1 million

Fort Branch – $631,586.40

Gibson County – $1 million

Huntingburg – $283,579.60

Loogootee – $1 million

Martin County – $727,054.40

Orange County – $1 million

Orleans – $128,786.74

Pike County – $138,436.90

Princeton – $818,962.10

Tell City – $228,578.04

Warrick County – $561,294.85

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds, visit: in.gov/indot/doing-business-with-indot/local-public-agency-programs/community-crossing-matching-grant-program/#Past_CCMG_Award_Recipients.