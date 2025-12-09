From left, Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Board members Gina Wagler, Travis Schaffer, honoree Alan Goodwin, Jordan Sherman, Lisa Walker, Derek Johnson, Angie Steiner, DCH Foundation director, and Justin Harris, DCH CEO.

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Board of Directors recently honored Alan Goodwin for 17 years of dedicated service to the Foundation board. Goodwin has retired from the board effective Dec. 1, 2025.

During his tenure, Goodwin provided invaluable leadership and guidance to support the Foundation’s philanthropic mission.

“Alan has served as an officer and on committees for seventeen years with an unwavering commitment to the Foundation,” said Angie Steiner, Daviess Community Hospital Foundation director. “We are grateful for his dedication.”

During his years on the board, Goodwin helped advance the Foundation’s efforts to support Daviess Community Hospital through fundraising for equipment, technology and facilities that help keep high-quality care close to home.

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation’s mission is to enhance and complement the mission of Daviess Community Hospital by providing a means for philanthropic support of the hospital and by strengthening relationships between the hospital and the people in the communities it serves. Gifts to the Foundation stay local and help support patients, families, friends, co-workers and neighbors who rely on Daviess Community Hospital for care.

Donations to the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation may be mailed to:

Daviess Community Hospital Foundation

P.O. Box 760

Washington, IN 47501

For more information, call 812-254-8858 or email asteiner@dchosp.org.