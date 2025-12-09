America’s Christmas Hometown, Inc. has selected Bill Cherolis as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Santa Claus Christmas Parade.

Bill has been a dedicated member of the Santa Claus community since 2001. He is a past president of the Santa Claus Optimists and currently serves as the Governor of Flags Chairman, helping place 535 flags inside Christmas Lake Village for five holidays each year. He also serves as Lt. Governor of the Indiana South District of Optimists. In addition, he is an active member of St. Francis Assisi Parish and sits on the board of Santa’s Community Apartments.

Bill and his wife, Susan, have been married for 50 years. Together, they are proud parents of three children. His commitment to service and community spirit makes him an excellent choice to lead this year’s parade. Bill will ride in a 2015 Corvette convertible, provided by Tom Zuzzio.

“I’m excited to celebrate and share the holiday cheer with you all at the 2025 Santa Claus Christmas Parade,” said Cherolis. “They didn’t pick me as Grand Marshal for my good looks, so it must be my white beard!”

The 2025 Santa Claus Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 13, at 1:00 p.m. CT, featuring festive floats, a marching band, and lots of holiday cheer for residents and visitors alike.