The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) today announced its 2026 grant opportunities, including three distinct programs designed to strengthen health and wellness across Southern Indiana:

Community Collaboration Grants – multi-year funding up-to $250,000 to support communities in building coalitions and implementing sustainable solutions.

Project Grants – one-year funding, supporting projects from $1,000 – $40,000.

Rapid Response Grants – small-scale or emergent needs.

While all three programs advance BFO’s mission to create a culture of health and wellness for the betterment of our communities, the Community Collaboration Program represents a bold new step for the Foundation and its regional partners.

Investing in Long-Term Change Through Collaboration

The Community Collaboration Program aims to fund up to $2 million over the next five years to empower communities across BFO’s eight-county region to develop and implement locally led, data-driven plans addressing health and wellness.

Each collaboration will bring together stakeholders including community organizations, health systems, businesses, schools and local government to assess needs, identify shared priorities, and build sustainable implementation plans. BFO will serve as a strategic partner throughout the process. “This program reflects our belief that the most lasting change happens when communities take the lead,” said Christian Blome, President of the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation. “By investing in collaborative work, we’re helping communities strengthen their own capacity to improve health and well-being for years to come.”

First Collaboration: Healthy Communities in Perry County

The first project under this model will continue BFO’s partnership with the Wellness Council of Indiana’s Healthy Communities program in Perry County. Building on an initial $25,000 investment in 2025 to support the facilitation phase, the Community Collaboration Program will fund up to $200,000 through 2027 to advance implementation, enabling local coalitions to turn shared data and collective strategy into meaningful, measurable community impact. “We’re honored to collaborate with BFO to bring this model to life,” said Ashley O’Rourke, Executive Director of the Wellness Council of Indiana. “Our approach is rooted in data, partnerships, and local leadership—all essential ingredients for creating healthier communities.”

A Model for Regional Impact

The Perry County project exemplifies the type of partnership BFO hopes to replicate across Southern Indiana. The Foundation aims to fund at least 6 community collaborations, with at least 3 reaching full implementation stages by 2029 under its new 6-3-9 Plan outlined in BFO’s newly launched Strategic Plan.

A Vision Rooted in Community and Strategy

The Community Collaboration Program was developed through a strategic planning process involving representatives from across BFO’s eight county service region, facilitated in partnership with Nonprofit Consulting Services at Bank of America. “This new program is a direct outcome of our regional planning efforts,” Blome said. “It’s not just about funding projects; it’s about building systems of collaboration that outlast the grants themselves.”

Call to Action: Join Us in Shaping What’s Next

The Letter of Intent (LOI) is now available for the Community Collaboration Program on the BFO website and is due by Friday, February 27, 2026. The online portal for project grants will open Monday, February 2, 2026. BFO encourages organizations to connect with staff now to begin exploring ideas and partnerships early in the process. Resources and details—including eligibility guidelines, examples of past projects, and application materials—are available at www.beingforothers.org. In January, BFO will host a series of meetings across the eight-county region, offering stakeholders an opportunity to meet with staff, learn more about the Community Collaboration Program, and brainstorm ideas in real time. Dates, locations, and RSVP links will be posted on the BFO website and Facebook page.

“We hope local leaders, nonprofits, and community partners will engage with us immediately to start planning and imagining together,” said Mary Champion, Director of Operations of the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation. “These programs are designed to meet communities where they are and help them move forward collaboratively.”

About Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation

The Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to creating a culture of health and wellness for the betterment of communities in Southwest Indiana. Established through a generous $20 million endowment made possible by the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System in 2024, the foundation serves eight counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer.

Focused exclusively on grant-making, the foundation collaborates with local organizations, agencies, and other funders to promote health and wellness initiatives that inspire our communities to Be Well. Be Healthy. Be for Others.

For more information contact us at 812-556-0400, info@beingforothers.org or visit www.beingforothers.org.