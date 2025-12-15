Latest News

The Jasper Street Department will close 20th Street from 19th Street to Poplar Lane on Tuesday, December 16, beginning at 8:00 a.m., to allow crews to complete a storm sewer replacement.

The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the day. If work proceeds as planned and no unforeseen issues arise, the street is anticipated to reopen by approximately 4:00 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and use caution when traveling in the area while work is underway.

On By Joey Rehl

