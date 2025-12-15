U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has recognized Deaconess Memorial Medical Center for 2026 with High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care and Maternity Care Access Hospital.

These awards represent the highest distinctions a hospital can earn as part of U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” annual study.

Now in its fifth year, the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” program evaluates hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submit detailed data for analysis. For the 2026 ratings, approximately 900 hospitals nationwide participated.

The program is designed to help expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care providers, make informed decisions about where to receive maternity services that best meet their families’ needs.

The High Performing designation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate exceptional outcomes in maternity care as measured by factors such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, severe unexpected newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, and birthing-friendly practices, among other measures.

The Maternity Care Access Hospital designation, now in its third year, highlights hospitals that provide essential maternity services to underserved communities and meet U.S. News’ strict quality standards. Of the roughly 900 hospitals evaluated, only 147 hospitals (16%) earned this Access designation for 2026. These hospitals play a vital role in preventing maternity care deserts and ensuring families receive safe, high-quality care regardless of geographic barriers.

For more information, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/hospital-ratings/maternity.