The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced it has awarded a $200,000 Tennis Venue Services grant to Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr. High School.

The grant will be used for the reconstruction of six tennis courts and new fencing. Work is scheduled to begin in May 2026, with an expected completion date of July 2026.

The USTA’s Tennis Venue Services grant program is designed to enhance existing tennis venues and construct new ones in order to provide increased playing opportunities in communities across the country. Since 2005, the USTA’s TVS grant program has awarded more than $34 million in TVS grants, including more than $15 million in 2025, part of an increased emphasis on improving tennis infrastructure across the country. In 2025, the TVS grant program supported nearly 300 projects impacting more than 2,500 courts.



In order to ensure communities have access to safe, appealing, and functional tennis environments, grant recipients also receive start-to-finish project management assistance from the USTA’s Tennis Venue Services team; providing industry-leading experience in tennis court and facility design, as well as technical assistance, including construction document review and business development insight, to ensure the facilities can deliver tennis at a high level.