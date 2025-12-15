Jasper Arts has announced its 2026 line-up of Gallery Artists that will be on display throughout the year in the galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The featured exhibits planned include:

Visual Arts Committee Group Exhibit : On display now through January 5th, 2026

: On display now through January 5th, 2026 Ron Peake Solo Exhibition – Ceramics and Watercolor: On display now through February 22nd, 2026

– Ceramics and Watercolor: On display now through February 22nd, 2026 In Memory of Kit Miracle : January 8th – February 22nd, 2026

: January 8th – February 22nd, 2026 Group Exhibit “Elements of Alchemy” – Featuring Artists: Curtis R. Uebelhor, Bill Whorrall, Ashley Brossart, Art Orr, and Curtis Grace: February 5th – April 26th, 2026

– Featuring Artists: Curtis R. Uebelhor, Bill Whorrall, Ashley Brossart, Art Orr, and Curtis Grace: February 5th – April 26th, 2026 Youth Art Month – Featuring High School and Middle School Artists: March 5th – 29th, 2026

– Featuring High School and Middle School Artists: March 5th – 29th, 2026 Dubois County Art Guild : April 2nd – May 24th, 2026

: April 2nd – May 24th, 2026 Rhonda Smith Solo Exhibition – Linoleum and Intaglio Prints: April 2nd – June 26th, 2026

– Linoleum and Intaglio Prints: April 2nd – June 26th, 2026 Tashema Davis Solo Exhibition – Oil on Canvas: May 7th – July 26th, 2026

– Oil on Canvas: May 7th – July 26th, 2026 Christina Zimmer Robinson Solo Exhibition – Sculpture: June 4th – August 23rd, 2026

– Sculpture: June 4th – August 23rd, 2026 Patoka Valley Quilters Guild : July 2nd – September 20th, 2026

: July 2nd – September 20th, 2026 Erin Hochgesang Solo Exhibition – Textile, Natural Dyes, and Wearable Art: July 30th – September 27th, 2026

– Textile, Natural Dyes, and Wearable Art: July 30th – September 27th, 2026 33rd Annual Juried Art Exhibition : September 3rd – November 22nd, 2026

: September 3rd – November 22nd, 2026 Dubois County Ofrenda : October 1st – November 22nd, 2026

: October 1st – November 22nd, 2026 Sculpture Invitational Exhibition : October 1st – December 27th, 2026

: October 1st – December 27th, 2026 Visual Arts Committee : December 3rd, 2026 – January 31st, 2027

: December 3rd, 2026 – January 31st, 2027 Chris Dixon Solo Exhibition – Wood Sculptures: December 3rd, 2026 – February 28th, 2027

More information on each exhibit and their creators will be released as their opening dates approach.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from 12 to 3 PM. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.