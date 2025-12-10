A Crawford County family is asking the community to help celebrate a milestone birthday for one of the area’s World War II veterans who is turning 101 later this month.

Loren Brown of St. Croix will mark his 101st birthday on December 19. To make the occasion even more special, his family is inviting the public to send birthday cards in his honor. They hope to fill his mailbox with well-wishes to recognize his service and longevity.

Community members who wish to participate can mail cards to:

Loren Brown

3554 West Brown Mountain Road

St. Croix, IN 47576

The family says any help spreading the word will ensure Brown receives more birthday cheer than he ever expected.