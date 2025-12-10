Governor Mike Braun has completed his seventh annual tour of all 92 Indiana counties, a testament to his commitment to serving every Hoosier community and advancing statewide priorities across economic development, job creation and workforce development.



The Governor’s final stop occurred this afternoon at Fratco in Pulaski County. Fratco is a nearly century-old, fourth-generation family business and a national leader in corrugated drainage piping.



“My annual 92 County Tour is all about hearing from Hoosiers about the kitchen table issues that matter most to them, and talking about the results my administration is getting on priorities like increasing jobs and wages and lowering energy prices. I am committed to ensuring our efforts benefit all corners of Indiana, and we’re showing up everywhere to demonstrate that commitment.” — Governor Mike Braun



This year’s tour featured stops that showcased Indiana’s economic momentum and diverse strengths. A few highlights include:



Kratos Groundbreaking — Daviess County (March 18)



Governor Braun joined state and local partners to break ground on Kratos Defense’s new $50 million advanced manufacturing facility. The project strengthens Indiana’s role in national security, expands the state’s defense sector, and creates high-skill jobs for Hoosiers.



White Oak Bison Farm — Fulton County (July 10)



Governor Braun visited White Oak Bison Farm, a fifth-generation family farm that produces healthy, locally sourced bison meat. The visit highlighted his Make Indiana Healthy Again initiative, which supports Hoosier farmers and expands access to nutritious, Indiana-grown food options.



“This is what Make Indiana Healthy Again is all about: Strengthening our local food systems and giving Hoosiers healthier choices.” — Governor Mike Braun



Bombardier Announcement — Allen County (October 8)



Governor Braun stopped in Allen County to announce that Bombardier has chosen to land its new service center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



Indiana has played a role in the aviation industry since the very beginning. This investment will create new, highly-skilled aircraft technician jobs, be an asset for the Fort Wayne community, and solidify Indiana’s role as a leader in aerospace innovation.



Caterpillar Workforce Investment — Tippecanoe County (October 21)



As part of his focus on workforce development, Governor Braun visited Caterpillar in Tippecanoe County to announce the company’s plan to invest up to $5 million in training and upskilling its Indiana workforce. This investment is a major boost to Indiana’s manufacturing pipeline and long-term economic competitiveness.



“Caterpillar employs 4,100 Hoosiers across 12 facilities in Indiana, making this a huge win for the Hoosier workforce and our entire state.” — Governor Mike Braun



Jeffboat Redevelopment Site — Clark County (November 3)



Governor Braun met with regional leaders in southern Indiana to discuss the transformation of the historic Jeffboat shipyard into a $150 million mixed-use riverfront district, made possible through READI 2.0 funding.



The redevelopment will create 1,750 new jobs, add new housing, retail, and green space, and bring long-term growth to the Ohio River region.



Supporting Businesses Statewide



Throughout the 92 County Tour, Governor Braun spoke about his initiatives to support Hoosier businesses, including the new Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Power Up Indiana initiative to support upskilling for the Hoosier workforce, and ensuring maximum efficiency for taxpayer dollars on incentivized jobs committed to the state, which now have an average hourly wage of $41.



For photos of these stops and others that the Governor has made in the last year, visit Governor Braun’s official Flickr page, here.