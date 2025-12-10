The Dubois County Democratic Party is proud to announce the launch of its new official website, offering residents a fresh, user friendly hub for information, resources, and community engagement.

The redesigned site features clear updates on upcoming events, ways to get involved, and tools that reflect the party’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accessibility, and service.

Party Chairman Dennis Tedrow says the new website is an important step in rebuilding engagement and strengthening communication with voters.

With next year’s election year approaching, additional pages and features will be added soon to help residents stay informed and prepare for a busy 2026 cycle.

Residents are encouraged to explore the site, connect with local organizers, and stay engaged as the party continues working to support strong, community focused leadership across Dubois County.

For more information, please visit duboiscountydemocraticparty.com and be sure to follow their Facebook page.