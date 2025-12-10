Three deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office have been honored for life-saving actions taken earlier this year after a man drove into a lake.

Sgt. Thomas Rohl received the Silver Merit Award for risking personal injury while rescuing the driver from the water.

Sgt. Austin Ellis and Chief Deputy Paul Kruse were each presented with the Bronze Merit Award for their meritorious response during the incident.

Sheriff Michael Wilder recognized the deputies for their quick actions that helped save a life.

