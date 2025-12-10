A local Dubois County educator has earned top honors for her work helping high school students earn college credit.

Mrs. Erin Rauscher of the Southwest Dubois County School District has been named Indiana’s Dual Credit Instructor of the Year, selected from teachers across all 92 counties and 19 Ivy Tech campuses statewide.

The award recognizes instructors who consistently go above expectations in preparing students for college-level coursework and future career opportunities.

Rauscher’s colleagues say her dedication has opened the door for many students to get a jump-start on higher education.

School leaders are celebrating the recognition and the strong impact she continues to make in the classroom.

More information can be found on the SWDC School Corp’s social media pages.