The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is urging residents to take extra precautions as subzero temperatures will make their way into the area this weekend increasing the risk of frozen and burst water pipes. The agency warns that even a short period of extreme cold can cause pipes to freeze, potentially leading to thousands of dollars in water damage and emergency repair costs.

Pipes located in unheated or exposed areas—including crawl spaces, garages, basements, uninsulated exterior walls, and attics—are the most vulnerable. The OUCC recommends wrapping these pipes with insulation sleeves or heat tape and sealing any openings that allow frigid air to enter the home. Homeowners should also disconnect and drain outdoor hoses and cover exterior spigots.

Inside the home, residents are encouraged to keep a slow trickle of water running from at least one faucet during severe cold. Allowing warm air to circulate by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors can help protect indoor plumbing, especially along exterior walls. Maintaining a consistent indoor temperature—day and night—also reduces the chance of pipes freezing.

The OUCC says early warning signs of a frozen pipe include reduced water pressure, frost on exposed pipes, or unusually cold sections of drywall. Homeowners who suspect a pipe has frozen should shut off the main water supply immediately, then warm the pipe gradually using a hair dryer, heating pad, or warm towels. Open flames or blowtorches should never be used, as they can cause fires or serious damage.

If a pipe bursts, residents are urged to call a licensed plumber and contact their utility or local water provider for guidance. The OUCC emphasizes that taking preventive measures before the coldest days arrive is the most effective way to avoid emergencies.

More guidance on winter heating, energy efficiency, and home safety is available through the OUCC and Indiana Department of Homeland Security.