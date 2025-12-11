The Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music is set to host a workshop titled “Praying with Chant” from January 12-16, 2026.

The focus of the week will be on the spiritual and theological dimensions of sacred music, as well as exploring questions such as “Why do we sing at all?” or “Why and how does music move us toward God?”.

Sessions will cover the theology of music as well as methods for analyzing chant to uncover its deeper meaning. This study will then guide chant interpretation in rehearsals throughout the week, helping participants gain a keener understanding of each chant’s expressive potential.

Br. John Glasenapp, OSB, and Br. Joel Blaize, OSB, will be joined for the week by co-presenter Dr. Alison Altstatt, associate professor of musicology and music history at the University of Northern Iowa.

Sessions begin at 1:30 PM on Monday, January 12th, 2026, and will conclude following lunch on Friday, January 16th, 2026. All times are Central Time.

The workshop fee is $950 for single registration and $1,100 for a double, with accommodations and meals included. There is also a commuter rate available priced at $350.

For more information or to register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/sacred-music/event-calendar/ or call (812) 357-6336.