The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has closed the bobcat trapping season after reaching the statewide quota.

The season was scheduled to run from November 8th through January 31st, or until the quota of 250 bobcats was reached.

The framework of Indiana’s bobcat season was carefully designed with a total harvest limit based on population data collected throughout the state. Databases and reporting mechanisms were put into place to allow for close monitoring of the total season harvest.

Additional information on the bobcat trapping season can be found at on.IN.gov/bobcat-season.