The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their December 2025 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, December 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

The Friends are continuing their purged book sale for one more month this December, offering a deal of $2 for a grocery bag of books and $1 for a plastic bag. After this month, the books will be recycled.

In the spirit of the season, this month’s sale will continue their Christmas Book sale as well as offer attendees a chance to enter giveaways of children’s Christmas books. There will also be plenty of holiday themed items to purchase, including children’s books, seasonal puzzles, cookbooks, craft books, novels, DVDS, and CDs.

The friends remind patrons who have won $5 coupons prior to the November sale for future book purchases to use their coupons at this sale. After the December sale, the coupons will no longer be viable. If won in November or later, a 3 month deadline for usage will be in place.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for paperbacks, $1 for DVDs and audiobooks, and children’s books are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, December 12th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear.