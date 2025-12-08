When Taryn Goeppner, FNP-C, walks into a patient’s room, she brings with her more than clinical training and credentials — she brings purpose, empathy, and a deep-rooted belief in serving the whole person.

This December, Goeppner will officially join the Daviess Community Hospital hospitalist team, delivering inpatient care with compassion and integrity.

“I felt called to become a nurse practitioner to serve others holistically — body, mind, and spirit,” said Goeppner. “To me, health care is more than just treating symptoms. It’s about connecting, listening, and advocating for patients when they need it most.”

Goeppner understands the challenges that come with rural health care access — and the vital role that local hospitals play in meeting the needs of their communities.

“I’m from a small town, and I’ve seen firsthand how strong relationships and collaborative care can truly change lives,” she said. “That’s what drew me to DCH. The culture here is close-knit. People care — not just about the medicine, but about the people.”

Goeppner earned her Master of Science in Nursing–Family Nurse Practitioner from Western Governors University after a long and successful career as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Her RN experience spans the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, ICU, telemetry, medical-surgical units, hospice, and rehabilitation nursing — giving her a broad foundation for treating a wide range of complex and acute conditions.

She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), and is nationally board-certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C). Goeppner is also an active member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Her approach to care is inspired by a strong faith and a desire to follow the example of Christ’s unconditional love and selflessness.

“I’m inspired by the idea that every person is worthy of dignity and care, no matter their circumstance,” she said. “It’s not just about the science — it’s about being present with someone during their most vulnerable moments.”

When she’s not at the hospital, Goeppner enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband Kyle and their son, Benjamin. You’ll often find her cheering on her son during football or baseball season, or taking care of her two German Shorthaired Pointers, Snickers and Hazel.

Joining Daviess Community Hospital feels like the perfect fit, she said.

“DCH has a reputation for putting people first — for delivering excellent care while staying deeply rooted in the community,” said Goeppner. “I’m honored to be part of that mission.”

To learn more about hospitalist and inpatient services at Daviess Community Hospital, visit www.dchosp.org.