Daviess Community Hospital’s Women’s Health Center invites expecting parents to register for the upcoming session of its 2026 Childbirth Education Classes. These free, four-week classes are designed to prepare families for labor, delivery, and newborn care.

Each session runs on select evenings from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Daviess Community Hospital. Participants will receive hands-on instruction and have their questions answered by healthcare professionals in a supportive, educational environment.

Topics include:

What to expect during labor and delivery

Pain management options and relaxation techniques

Breastfeeding education

Newborn care basics

Building confidence for the birth experience

Registration is required. To sign up, call the DCH Lactation Services line at (812) 254-8620, ext. 1344. If no one is available, please leave your name and contact information, and a team member will return your call as soon as possible.

Upcoming class sessions are scheduled throughout 2026, with the next session beginning on January 13.

Location:

Daviess Community Hospital

1314 E. Walnut St.

Washington, IN 47501

For full details, visit www.dchosp.org/events.