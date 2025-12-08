Latest News

Daviess Community Hospital’s Women’s Health Center invites expecting parents to register for the upcoming session of its 2026 Childbirth Education Classes. These free, four-week classes are designed to prepare families for labor, delivery, and newborn care.

Each session runs on select evenings from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Daviess Community Hospital. Participants will receive hands-on instruction and have their questions answered by healthcare professionals in a supportive, educational environment.

Topics include:

  • What to expect during labor and delivery
  • Pain management options and relaxation techniques
  • Breastfeeding education
  • Newborn care basics
  • Building confidence for the birth experience

Registration is required. To sign up, call the DCH Lactation Services line at (812) 254-8620, ext. 1344. If no one is available, please leave your name and contact information, and a team member will return your call as soon as possible.

Upcoming class sessions are scheduled throughout 2026, with the next session beginning on January 13.

Location:

Daviess Community Hospital

1314 E. Walnut St.

Washington, IN 47501

For full details, visit www.dchosp.org/events.

On By Joey Rehl

