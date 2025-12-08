Daviess Community Hospital’s Women’s Health Center invites expecting parents to register for the upcoming session of its 2026 Childbirth Education Classes. These free, four-week classes are designed to prepare families for labor, delivery, and newborn care.
Each session runs on select evenings from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. at Daviess Community Hospital. Participants will receive hands-on instruction and have their questions answered by healthcare professionals in a supportive, educational environment.
Topics include:
- What to expect during labor and delivery
- Pain management options and relaxation techniques
- Breastfeeding education
- Newborn care basics
- Building confidence for the birth experience
Registration is required. To sign up, call the DCH Lactation Services line at (812) 254-8620, ext. 1344. If no one is available, please leave your name and contact information, and a team member will return your call as soon as possible.
Upcoming class sessions are scheduled throughout 2026, with the next session beginning on January 13.
Location:
Daviess Community Hospital
1314 E. Walnut St.
Washington, IN 47501
For full details, visit www.dchosp.org/events.
